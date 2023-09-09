Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

