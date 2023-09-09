Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,626.90 or 0.06292733 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion and $8.61 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,598,303 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,596,593.3674066. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,631.53604243 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $16,788,282.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.