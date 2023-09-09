Long Walk Management LP Acquires 28,000 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Long Walk Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Block comprises about 11.1% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.08. 20,720,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,974. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

