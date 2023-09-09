Long Walk Management LP Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Long Walk Management LP lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Duolingo comprises 15.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Duolingo worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total transaction of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,197,796 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $156.51. 372,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

View Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.