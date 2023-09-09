MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,362.79

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $69.06 million and $10,362.79 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

