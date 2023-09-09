Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.55

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.55 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.26). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 182.22 ($2.30), with a volume of 31,190 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -339.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is -1,481.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Getley bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £24,897 ($31,443.55). Corporate insiders own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

