Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Head-To-Head Survey

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.29% 13.65% 7.90% ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF 7.72% 3.33% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.37 $5.21 million $0.47 10.13 ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF $1.61 billion 2.40 $184.53 million $2.41 32.01

Volatility & Risk

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF 0 0 2 0 3.00

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents. The Strategic Developments segment focuses on building commercial properties at the appropriate time using the cash flow harvested from the sale of land to homebuilders which helps mitigate development risk. The Seaport segment includes a few multiblock districts largely under private management by a single owner and is being revitalized and enhanced into a mixed-use neighborhood featuring unique culinary and entertainment offerings. The company was founded on June 9, 2023 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

