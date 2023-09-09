MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.05 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $99,092.65 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

