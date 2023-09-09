Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.89

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.89 and traded as low as $51.23. Metro shares last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

