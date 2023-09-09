NEM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $221.45 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

