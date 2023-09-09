Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Head to Head Review

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and Izotropic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 539.73%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Izotropic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neuronetics and Izotropic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -46.16% -58.58% -28.46% Izotropic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Izotropic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $65.21 million 0.66 -$37.16 million ($1.13) -1.31 Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Izotropic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Izotropic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

