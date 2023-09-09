OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head to Head Analysis

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 9.01% 11.58% 9.67% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -102.34% -86.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $479.95 million 0.92 -$17.93 million $0.58 10.41 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 17.54 -$9.30 million ($10.55) -0.41

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.22%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's diagnostic products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgeneGUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

