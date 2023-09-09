P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 96,947 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,947 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for about 6.3% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.84% of Tennant worth $48,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 157,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,359. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant



Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

