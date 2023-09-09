P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,355,000. John Bean Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

JBT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 128,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

