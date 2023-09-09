Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176,928 shares during the period. Papa John’s International makes up 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $43,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 803,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,496. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.