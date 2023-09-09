Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $375.82

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.82 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 329.40 ($4.16). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 343.20 ($4.33), with a volume of 3,011,886 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 480 ($6.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.59.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

