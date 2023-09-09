PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0022

PotCoin (POT) traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00242790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016550 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

