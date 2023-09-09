Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC decreased its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Preformed Line Products makes up 2.7% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PLPC stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.03. 13,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.84. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

