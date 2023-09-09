Premia One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,335.31 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $19,335.31 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

