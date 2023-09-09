Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.38 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00015804 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and $5.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.55 or 1.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.15768255 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,828,085.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.