ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. ProPetro makes up about 1.0% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.51% of ProPetro worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 390,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 5,462,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,743 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

