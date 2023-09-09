ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 1,322.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,494 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 4.01% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QID. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 32,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 241,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 137,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

QID stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,029,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,336. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.