PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.97. 317,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,160. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

