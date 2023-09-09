Radicle One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.62 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.01 million and $9.62 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,979 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

