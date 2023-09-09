Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 4.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,395. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
