Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Westlake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Westlake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 557,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,209. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

