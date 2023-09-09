Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,795 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises approximately 1.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Sunoco worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

