Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $830.69. The stock had a trading volume of 421,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $772.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

