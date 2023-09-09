Ren Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $45.86 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

