Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

