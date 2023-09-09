Safe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Safe has a total market cap of $137.31 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00025483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00152024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003888 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58979219 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.