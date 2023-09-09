Sagefield Capital LP Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

