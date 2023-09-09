Sagefield Capital LP Buys 1,929 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $94.09. 574,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

