Sagefield Capital LP Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sagefield Capital LP decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.73. 999,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

