Sagefield Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,538,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

