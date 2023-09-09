Sagefield Capital LP Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 5.0% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,912 shares of company stock worth $6,540,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

