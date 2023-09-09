Sagefield Capital LP Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 5,274,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

