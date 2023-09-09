Sagefield Capital LP Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $128,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $72,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MOS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,500. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

