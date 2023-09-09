Sagefield Capital LP Takes Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 706,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000. ProFrac accounts for about 2.1% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned about 0.46% of ProFrac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $22,194,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $9,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000.

ProFrac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACDC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 650,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 98,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,326,396.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,450,423 shares in the company, valued at $958,150,172.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

