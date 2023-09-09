Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203,970 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 19.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Salesforce worth $196,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

