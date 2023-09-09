Sapphire Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,033.15 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $15,033.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.77 or 0.06314926 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,469,711,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,079,800 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

