Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.00

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.00 and traded as low as $21.11. Saputo shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 86,344 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAPIF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

