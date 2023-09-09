SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stake Reduced by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC lowered its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,258 shares during the quarter. SciPlay accounts for 10.0% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned 0.34% of SciPlay worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL stock remained flat at $22.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,132. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.