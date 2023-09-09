Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Critical Comparison

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.92 billion 0.76 -$437.50 million ($2.43) -21.88 Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million 2.13 -$7.20 million $0.20 56.30

Profitability

Bioceres Crop Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro. Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro -3.59% 91.85% 2.41% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98%

Volatility and Risk

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 3 1 2.71 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.99%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It also offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Vermicrop, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic, Can-Filters, Gro Pro, Hurricane, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.