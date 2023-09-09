SingularityNET Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $220.53 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,811.76 or 1.00055950 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18674942 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,741,307.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

