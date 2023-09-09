Solidarity Wealth LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,887 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.