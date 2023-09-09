SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $80.97 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $80.97 million and $28.68 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,323,177 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 375,323,177.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.21388774 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $27,853,700.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

