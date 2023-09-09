Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Starboard Value LP’s 6th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.5% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $439,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.28. 1,251,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,363. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

