Starboard Value LP Has $505.64 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Starboard Value LP lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 494,999 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.7% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $505,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

