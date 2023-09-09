Starboard Value LP Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,039,000. Rogers makes up approximately 0.6% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 5.52% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

